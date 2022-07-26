© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

From the mouths of Boomers, X-ers, Millennials, and Zoomers, why we keep categorizing one another by generation

Published July 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Multi-generation family on retaining wall
Morsa Images/Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
.

We’ve all heard the generational stereotypes, and rolled our eyes at them.

This hour: we investigate generational groupings to discover why we’re interested in separating people into generations, when it is useful, and when it is not.

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired January 27, 2022.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show historypop culturepsychologymusichuman behavior
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content