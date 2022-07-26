From the mouths of Boomers, X-ers, Millennials, and Zoomers, why we keep categorizing one another by generation

We’ve all heard the generational stereotypes, and rolled our eyes at them.

This hour: we investigate generational groupings to discover why we’re interested in separating people into generations, when it is useful, and when it is not.

GUESTS:



Ziad Ahmed: CEO and co-founder of JUV Consulting

Justin Charity: Senior staff writer for The Ringer, where he published "It's Time to Accept That Millennials and Gen Z Are the Same Generation"

Bobby Duffy: Professor of public policy and director of the Policy Institute at King's College London, and the author of The Generation Myth: Why When You're Born Matters Less Than You Think

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired January 27, 2022.