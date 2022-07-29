The Nose looks at the art of organizing bookshelves, ‘The Last Movie Stars,’ and more
This week’s Nose poured gasoline on the tapes and lit them on fire.
Armageddon and Deep Impact and Antz and A Bug’s Life in 1998. The Illusionist and The Prestige in 2006. Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down in 2013. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Everything Everywhere All at Once this year. What is the deal with Hollywood sometimes putting out multiple movies about the same thing at the same time?
And: How do you organize your bookshelves? By subject? Author? Title? Color? Size? …Not at all?
And finally: The Last Movie Stars is a six-part HBO docuseries directed by Ethan Hawke. It “chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership” and features the voices of Laura Linney as Joanne Woodward, George Clooney as Paul Newman, Karen Allen as Frances Woodward, Brooks Ashmanskas as Gore Vidal, Bobby Cannavale as Elia Kazan, Vincent D’Onofrio as John Huston and Karl Malden, Oscar Isaac as Sydney Pollack, Tom McCarthy as Sidney Lumet, Sam Rockwell as Stuart Rosenberg, Mark Ruffalo as Meade Roberts, and many more.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
- David Warner, British Actor Known for ‘The Omen’ and ‘Tron,’ Dies at 80
- Bob Rafelson, Director of ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and Co-Creator of ‘The Monkees,’ Dies at 89 The maverick filmmaker worked with Jack Nicholson on seven features, and his company produced ‘The Last Picture Show.’
- Tony Dow, Big Brother Wally on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies at 77 He went on to a varied career as an actor, director, producer and sculptor, but he could never shake his association with the sitcom that brought him stardom. His death came a day after it was announced erroneously.
- Claes Oldenburg Dies at 93; Pop Artist Made the Everyday Monumental Taking ordinary objects like hamburgers and household items, he sculpted them in unfamiliar, often imposing dimensions — what he called his “Colossal Monuments.”
- Shonka Dukureh, Who Played Big Mama Thornton in ‘Elvis,’ Dies at 44
- Janeane Garofalo Never Sold Out. What a Relief. That concept might be the reason her trailblazing stand-up career has been overshadowed; it may also be the reason she’s still so sharp, our critic argues.
- How fake accounts and a powder-keg fandom helped Zack Snyder restore his Justice League It might be hard to believe, but the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was even weirder than we thought
- Jennifer Lopez Becomes Jennifer Affleck, Now Please Sign Up for Her Newsletter And other reflections on her recent wedding.
- Raving for Shrek, the Swamp Comes to Brooklyn A party in East Williamsburg invited fans of the 2001 film to translate into reality their online obsessions with the titular ogre.
- Can’t Talk, I’m Busy Being Hot A social media movement inspired by the rapper Megan Thee Stallion strikes back at the gatekeepers of beauty.
- The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time The most tearjerking, hilarious, satisfying, and shocking death scenes in 2,500 years of culture.
- Amazon Is Giving Prime Video Its Biggest Redesign In Years New navigation, a top 10 list, and a very familiar look and feel
- How Did Yellowstone, America’s Most Popular Show, Get Totally Ignored by the Emmys? Taylor Sheridan’s universe of shows is a juggernaut, but awards still go to “stuff that appeals to the coastal elite.”
- Quidditch rebrands as quadball and further distances itself from Harry Potter author
- ‘The Bear’ Is Why We Must End The Reign Of TV’s Vibes Cartel
- Celebrities Continue to Be Richer Than You
- TVs Are Too Good Now Why does Home Alone look better than the latest Marvel fare on the most advanced displays?
- America’s Most Misunderstood Marsupial The opossum might be snarly and a little bit scraggly, but she deserves our admiration.
- Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini That’s Garnished with Pasta Shells The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation
- Five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen says he will not defend his title
- This goat is all ears. REALLY! They may be the longest in goat history
- Tom Cruise Really Could Finally Win an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick It’s a long shot, sure. But with the legacy sequel the undeniable success story of the summer, it’s likely the best opportunity the Academy will ever have to give Cruise the gold.
- YouTube hit Channel 5 News is “reporting for people who don’t watch the news” “People who don’t watch the news watch me. People who watch the news don’t watch me.”
- A Minneapolis venue canceled a Dave Chappelle set hours before showtime
- Dave Chappelle Opens for Kevin Hart and Chris Rock at Madison Square Garden
- People Are Saying The TikTok Pink Sauce Is "Disgusting,” But The Way People Are Treating Its Creator Is Also Leaving A Bad Taste In My Mouth “I feel like Madonna or Beyoncé just tripped onstage and I woke up with their phone in my hand.”
- Ken Jennings Makes Circumcision Joke On ‘Jeopardy!’ And Fans Say It’s A Cut Above The host put some skin in the game in his return.
- The Choco Taco is gone for good
- ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ is canceled by TBS after 7 seasons The series was one of the few late-night shows hosted by a woman
- The Case of the $5,000 Springsteen Tickets Triumphant fans showed up in Ticketmaster’s queue with special codes, only to encounter its “dynamic pricing” system. Was the Boss OK with that?
- What’s the Deal With Water Bottles?
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Illeana Douglas: Movie and television star
- Taneisha Duggan: Director, producer, and arts consultant
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.