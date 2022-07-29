The Nose looks at the art of organizing bookshelves, ‘The Last Movie Stars,’ and more

This week’s Nose poured gasoline on the tapes and lit them on fire.

Armageddon and Deep Impact and Antz and A Bug’s Life in 1998. The Illusionist and The Prestige in 2006. Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down in 2013. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Everything Everywhere All at Once this year. What is the deal with Hollywood sometimes putting out multiple movies about the same thing at the same time?

And: How do you organize your bookshelves? By subject? Author? Title? Color? Size? …Not at all?

And finally: The Last Movie Stars is a six-part HBO docuseries directed by Ethan Hawke. It “chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership” and features the voices of Laura Linney as Joanne Woodward, George Clooney as Paul Newman, Karen Allen as Frances Woodward, Brooks Ashmanskas as Gore Vidal, Bobby Cannavale as Elia Kazan, Vincent D’Onofrio as John Huston and Karl Malden, Oscar Isaac as Sydney Pollack, Tom McCarthy as Sidney Lumet, Sam Rockwell as Stuart Rosenberg, Mark Ruffalo as Meade Roberts, and many more.

Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Illeana Douglas: Movie and television star

Taneisha Duggan: Director, producer, and arts consultant

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.