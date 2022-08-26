© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose rides into the danger zone: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and more

Published August 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Top Gun: Maverick
Scott Garfield
/
Skydance Media
Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is one hell of a steep climb outta there.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel 36 years in the making. It’s also the No. 1 movie of the year, both worldwide and domestically. It’s the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s long career. And it’s the highest-grossing domestic release in the history of Paramount Pictures. Top Gun: Maverick starts its fourth month in theaters this weekend, and it’s now available for sale on digital platforms.

And: Val is a 2021 documentary written and photographed, from thousands of hours of videotapes and film reels documenting his life and career, by Val Kilmer, who plays Iceman in both Top Gun films. Val is, according to Kilmer in the movie, “A story about my life that is also not my life.”

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
