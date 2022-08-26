The Nose rides into the danger zone: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is one hell of a steep climb outta there.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel 36 years in the making. It’s also the No. 1 movie of the year, both worldwide and domestically. It’s the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s long career. And it’s the highest-grossing domestic release in the history of Paramount Pictures. Top Gun: Maverick starts its fourth month in theaters this weekend, and it’s now available for sale on digital platforms.

And: Val is a 2021 documentary written and photographed, from thousands of hours of videotapes and film reels documenting his life and career, by Val Kilmer, who plays Iceman in both Top Gun films. Val is, according to Kilmer in the movie, “A story about my life that is also not my life.”

GUESTS:



James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.