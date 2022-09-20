© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The road to sainthood: Who’s on it and how did they get there?

Published September 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Stained Glass Window of Saint Martial
Jean-Philippe Tournut
/
Getty Images
.

This hour, a look at the path to sainthood and how it’s changed over time.

Plus: the local example of the Rev. Michael McGivney.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Sara Gasparotto, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 31, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
