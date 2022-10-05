© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

A history of men mistaken for gods

Published October 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Author Anna Della Subin
Nina Subin
/
Anna Della Subin.

Around the world, history is filled with men mistaken for gods.

This hour we talk with Anna Della Subin, the author of Accidental Gods.

She takes us through some notable examples of mortal men mistakenly deified and discusses why people look for their gods here on Earth.

GUEST:

  • Anna Della Subin - Author of Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 2, 2022.

