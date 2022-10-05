A history of men mistaken for gods

Around the world, history is filled with men mistaken for gods.

This hour we talk with Anna Della Subin, the author of Accidental Gods.

She takes us through some notable examples of mortal men mistakenly deified and discusses why people look for their gods here on Earth.

GUEST:



Anna Della Subin - Author of Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 2, 2022.

