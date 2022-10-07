© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Blonde’ and ‘Elvis’

Published October 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Elvis (2022)
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis.’

This week’s Nose is like the trick you do with the wiggling, getting all the girls hipped up.

Blonde is Andrew Dominik’s fourth feature film as writer and director, his first since Killing Them Softly in 2012. It’s an adaptation of the Joyce Carol Oates novel, and it stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Blonde is a Netflix release, and it’s said to be the first movie distributed by a streaming service to receive the NC-17 rating.

And: Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s sixth feature film as writer and director, his first since The Great Gatsby in 2013. It stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Its theatrical run this summer made it the second-highest grossing biopic (after Bohemian Rhapsody) ever made. Elvis premiered on HBO in September.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
