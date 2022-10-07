The Nose looks at ‘Blonde’ and ‘Elvis’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose is like the trick you do with the wiggling, getting all the girls hipped up.
Blonde is Andrew Dominik’s fourth feature film as writer and director, his first since Killing Them Softly in 2012. It’s an adaptation of the Joyce Carol Oates novel, and it stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Blonde is a Netflix release, and it’s said to be the first movie distributed by a streaming service to receive the NC-17 rating.
And: Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s sixth feature film as writer and director, his first since The Great Gatsby in 2013. It stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Its theatrical run this summer made it the second-highest grossing biopic (after Bohemian Rhapsody) ever made. Elvis premiered on HBO in September.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Loretta Lynn, ever a ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ dies at 90 After a hardscrabble start, Ms. Lynn rose from poverty in Kentucky to the top of Billboard’s Nashville charts and brought a strong woman’s voice to country music
- Billy Eichner says straight people ‘just didn’t show up for Bros’ at the box office
- YouTuber Dream Revealed His Face And People Have Been Really Cruel About It Dream is faceless no more.
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Viewers Outraged Over Scenes Too Dark to See, HBO Defends Them as ‘Intentional Creative Decision’
- Why Did This Week’s House of the Dragon Look So Bad?
- The Try Guys Release First Funny Video The three remaining survivors address the big controversy, and I’m feeling all the feels
- You shouldn’t high-five a child [Ed. note: Retweets ≠ endorsements. Or whatever.]
- The ’90s Cartoon That Mattered? ‘Beavis and Butt-Head.’ (Fight Me.) It doesn’t make best-of lists, but the series, then and now, was always much smarter than its characters, and it didn’t try too hard. Sorry, Bart Simpson.
- Does it get any butter than this? The Butter board is the new viral food trend, and we are here for it.
- ‘Rust’ Team Announces Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate, Will Resume Film Production in January
- Fans cheer as Velma is shown crushing on a woman in the new Scooby-Doo movie
- Aaron Judge Is Great—but Don’t Erase Barry Bonds Barry Bonds is not regarded as the home run king, but he should be.
- A Saturday Night Live Charmin Bears sketch has become bizarrely controversial A skit where Miles Teller plays an artistic young Charmin has drawn criticism for possibly pilfered material and it’s placement directly ahead of a Charmin ad
- You Must Respect Candy Corn Even in paradise, death lurks.
- Hollywood’s 50 Most Powerful TV Showrunners of 2022 The series they couldn’t stop watching, the peers they most admire and the industry trends that keep them awake at night … THR’s annual survey of the most influential writer-producers in TV reveals these secrets and more.
- The Universe Is Not Locally Real, and the Physics Nobel Prize Winners Proved It Elegant experiments with entangled light have laid bare a profound mystery at the heart of reality
- Super Mario Bros. Trailer: Chris Pratt Is Mario In Illumination’s Animated Take On The Video Game Character
GUESTS:
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate.