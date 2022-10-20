© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

State politics are changing as we focus more on national politics

Published October 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
Protesters gather at the Connecticut State Capitol April 27, 2021.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Protesters gather at the Connecticut State Capitol April 27, 2021.

State politics are becoming increasingly nationalized, as voters, and candidates, focus more on national issues, instead of local ones. This hour, we look at the impact of this nationalization, and we discuss how the loss of local news has impacted our awareness of state politics. Finally, we’ll learn about how Americans have become increasingly politically segregated.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
