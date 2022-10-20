State politics are changing as we focus more on national politics

State politics are becoming increasingly nationalized, as voters, and candidates, focus more on national issues, instead of local ones. This hour, we look at the impact of this nationalization, and we discuss how the loss of local news has impacted our awareness of state politics. Finally, we’ll learn about how Americans have become increasingly politically segregated.

GUESTS:



Daniel Hopkins : Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of The Increasingly United States: How and Why American Political Behavior Nationalized

: Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of Meghan Rubado : Associate Professor in the Levin School of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University

: Associate Professor in the Levin School of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University Paul Bass : Editor of The New Haven Independent

: Editor of Ryan Enos: Professor of Government and the Director for the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.