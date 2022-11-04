© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Nose looks at Taylor Swift, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and more

Published November 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in bed together in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
/
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is energy unfocused, innovation hindered, hope strangled, greatness disguised.

Taylor Swift currently occupies the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s the, uh, new record. She’s also got 10 other songs in other spots on the Hot 100. Fully one-fifth of the entire Hot 100 is Taylor Swift songs right now. Federal law requires that we cover this phenomenon. (No it doesn’t.)

And: Don’t Worry Darling is the second movie directed by Olivia Wilde. It’s kind of a feature-length Black Mirror episode starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Wilde. Its reportedly troubled production and promotion have been the focus of much scrutiny and spawned the word, uh, “spitgate.”

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmusicmoviesInternettechnologyhistory
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
