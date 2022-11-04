The Nose looks at Taylor Swift, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and more
This week’s Nose is energy unfocused, innovation hindered, hope strangled, greatness disguised.
Taylor Swift currently occupies the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s the, uh, new record. She’s also got 10 other songs in other spots on the Hot 100. Fully one-fifth of the entire Hot 100 is Taylor Swift songs right now. Federal law requires that we cover this phenomenon. (No it doesn’t.)
And: Don’t Worry Darling is the second movie directed by Olivia Wilde. It’s kind of a feature-length Black Mirror episode starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Wilde. Its reportedly troubled production and promotion have been the focus of much scrutiny and spawned the word, uh, “spitgate.”
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Remembering Takeoff, The Best Rapper in Migos He was “the quiet” member of the Atlanta rap group, but his demeanor belied a commanding presence
- The Decline of Etiquette and the Rise of ‘Boundaries’ For centuries, strict social norms dictated what people could politely talk about. Now we have to figure it out for ourselves.
- Grading Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ With a Buddhist-Studies Professor
- A Mom Who Tweeted About Throwing Out Her Kids’ Halloween Candy Said She Was Accused Of Abuse After It “Escaped The Orbit” Of Her Followers Meet this week’s Bean Dad.
- What do users want from their TV streaming? A new NPR/Ipsos poll has some answers
- ‘Non-binary’ Romeo and Juliet set in Nazi Germany apologises for omitting Jews from casting call The Icarus Theatre production shows the hero as being a member of the Hitler Youth
- Pack Your Bags, We’re Moving to ‘Roku City’ Instead of streaming a new TV show or movie, some Roku users are in it for the screen saver.
- The Eerie Comfort of Liminal Spaces Why we’re compelled by images of abandoned shopping malls, waiting rooms, and corridors
- The Original E.T. Model From The Movie Is Going Up For Auction, And You’ll Just Need A Couple Million Bucks
- Martin Luther King Jr. paid the bill for Julia Roberts’ birth. Here’s the backstory
- Professional Cornhole Has a Cheating Scandal Called BagGate Officials talk of new regulations to root out illegally sized bags. Fans are reeling: ‘The dirty underbelly is being exposed.’
- Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ and Hollywood’s Greatest Spite Projects The new workplace sitcom is the ultimate flex by Netflix after Blockbuster refused to buy the streamer in the early 2000s. But this isn’t the first time egos in Hollywood decided to be petty…
- Who Is Jennifer Lawrence Now? The Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress is free from her franchise commitments. But after a brief hiatus from acting, what will she do next?
- Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke Are Conjuring a WandaVision Spinoff
- The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)
- Comedy’s Crowd-Work Clip Civil War
- The Best Comedy Specials of 2022 (So Far)
- Netflix has (probably) ordered a second season of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman A since-deleted tweet from the official DC Comics account seemed to confirm that the Tom Sturridge-starring show would be coming back for a second season
- WWE Closes Book On Vince McMahon Investigation; Says Probe Complete, Special Committee Disbanded
- Jeff Knows Bo …and Magic, and Sweetness, and the ‘86 Mets and pretty much every other legendary athlete and outrageous sports story you’ve ever heard of but were afraid to ask more about.
- NBC revives Golden Globes telecast after HFPA racial exclusion scandal The network did not air a Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 as the HFPA attempted to rehabilitate its image and overhaul its membership.
- Academy promises ‘great legacy surprises’ in 2023 Oscars preview CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang previewed the 95th Oscars ceremony at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
- Adele, Florence Pugh, And 23 Other Celebs Whose Names You’ve Unknowingly Been Butchering Little did I know “Adele” could be pronounced any other way…
GUESTS:
- Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
