The Nose looks at the Taylor Sheridaniverse: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

There’s no gentlemen where we are and none where we’re going. This week’s Nose is worried it’s not fair.

Taylor Sheridan is an actor and film- and television-maker. You might recognize him from Sons of Anarchy or Veronica Mars. You might have seen some of his movies, like Sicario or Wind River or Hell or High Water.

But it’s more likely you’ve seen some of the five TV series he’s created. This week’s Nose looks at three of them: Yellowstone, the most-watched scripted show on television; the Yellowstone prequel, 1883; and the standalone Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner.

Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.