The Nose looks at the Taylor Sheridaniverse: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
There’s no gentlemen where we are and none where we’re going. This week’s Nose is worried it’s not fair.
Taylor Sheridan is an actor and film- and television-maker. You might recognize him from Sons of Anarchy or Veronica Mars. You might have seen some of his movies, like Sicario or Wind River or Hell or High Water.
But it’s more likely you’ve seen some of the five TV series he’s created. This week’s Nose looks at three of them: Yellowstone, the most-watched scripted show on television; the Yellowstone prequel, 1883; and the standalone Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Aaron Carter Has Died At 34 Police were called to his home in Lancaster, California, Saturday.
- Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Comedian, Is Dead at 76 He called himself “The Wizard of Odd” for his outrageous stage act, making him one of the most recognizable comedians of the 1980s.
- Douglas McGrath, Playwright, Filmmaker and Actor, Is Dead at 64 His one-man Off Broadway show, “Everything’s Fine,” directed by John Lithgow, had opened just weeks ago.
- Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer of the minimalist rock band Low, has died
- HBO cancels the sci-fi series ‘Westworld’
- Stressed Out? Grab a Shovel and Dig a Hole Scientists spend a lot of time unearthing what it all means, but park rangers say fill them in when you’re done, please
- When Was HBO’s Best Sunday Night? HBO has owned Sunday for almost 25 years. But when did its Sunday lineup peak? The Ringer investigates.
- The Polymath Film Composer Known as “the Third Coen Brother” Carter Burwell’s spare, haunting scores make audiences uncomfortable.
- Judd Hirsch, in Medias Res The eighty-seven-year-old actor, who plays Steven Spielberg’s great-uncle Boris in “The Fabelmans,” traipses around his old Bronx stomping grounds and recounts stories (Colin Powell! Robert Moses!) without beginnings or endings.
- A Mets Fan Grows in Italy My young son loves the Mets from afar, but does he understand baseball heartbreak?
- Rainn Wilson Changes Name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to Highlight Melting Arctic Ahead of the COP27 summit, the star of ‘The Office’ has changed his name to bring attention to the climate crisis, “which amplifies global risks, including extreme weather events around the globe.”
- ‘Airplane!’ Director Says Hollywood Is ‘Destroying Comedy’: My James Bond Parody Got Dinged for ‘Mild’ Breast Reduction Joke
- Netflix Takes Bold Bet on Theatrical With ‘Knives Out’ Sequel — But Don’t Expect ‘Glass Onion’ Box Office Numbers
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.