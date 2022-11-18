The Nose worries about Twitter and looks at ‘Amsterdam’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose has been attending various dinners and functions and telling what it’s learned about banks and troop movements, so on and so forth.

Last night, Elon Musk’s “hardcore” Twitter “long hours at high intensity” ultimatum deadline passed, and hundreds of Twitter employees seemingly decided to leave. And then Twitter closed all of its offices until next week. And now people ON Twitter are pretty sure it’s going to start failing at any moment. The Nose is worried.

And: Amsterdam is the ninth film written and directed by David O. Russell, his first in seven years. It is based on the Business Plot, an alleged interwar political conspiracy in the U.S. And despite its writer/director pedigree and ridiculously stacked ensemble cast — which includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and many others — Amsterdam is a box office bomb.

Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction … and she hosts the Rite Gud podcast

James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, a writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.