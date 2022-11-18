The Nose worries about Twitter and looks at ‘Amsterdam’
This week’s Nose has been attending various dinners and functions and telling what it’s learned about banks and troop movements, so on and so forth.
Last night, Elon Musk’s “hardcore” Twitter “long hours at high intensity” ultimatum deadline passed, and hundreds of Twitter employees seemingly decided to leave. And then Twitter closed all of its offices until next week. And now people ON Twitter are pretty sure it’s going to start failing at any moment. The Nose is worried.
And: Amsterdam is the ninth film written and directed by David O. Russell, his first in seven years. It is based on the Business Plot, an alleged interwar political conspiracy in the U.S. And despite its writer/director pedigree and ridiculously stacked ensemble cast — which includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and many others — Amsterdam is a box office bomb.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- David Davis, a Force Behind Game-Changing ’70s Sitcoms, Dies at 86 A writer and producer, he worked with James Brooks and others on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and was a creator of “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Taxi.”
- Robert Clary, Corporal LeBeau on ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ Dies at 96 The French actor and singer spent 31 months in a concentration camp but said he had no reservations about starring in a TV comedy about the Nazis.
- Jay Leno Has Been Hospitalized With Serious Burn Injuries After A Car At His Garage Reportedly Exploded The comedian was scheduled to perform at an event at Las Vegas on Sunday evening but canceled due to “a very serious medical emergency.”
- Dave Chappelle Apparently Tricked “Saturday Night Live” Staff By Performing A “Fake” Monologue In The Dress Rehearsal Before Revealing New Antisemitic Material Live On Air Chappelle’s 15-minute monologue included a number of jokes about the Jewish community and prompted accusations of him normalizing and popularizing antisemitism.
- Ticketmaster To Swifties: “It’s Me. Hi, I’m The Problem. It’s Me.” 🎶 I THINK THERE’S BEEN A GLITCH 🎶
- Ticketmaster Cancels Sale of Taylor Swift Tickets After Snags After a presale for the pop star’s Eras Tour ended in chaos earlier this week, the ticket broker canceled its plans to sell tickets to the general public on Friday.
- Here Are The Grammy Nominees For 2023 Beyoncé led the way with nine nominations — and is now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist of all time — but Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile were close behind.
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ Sets Date For Ellen Pompeo’s Farewell Episode As Full-Time Cast Member – What’s Next For Meredith & ABC Series?
- You’re one in 8 billion The world population just hit a milestone. Here’s where you fit in.
- Here’s Every Person Pete Davidson Has Dated Ever Since He Became Famous — Like, I Was Not Expecting Some Of These It’s kind of wild that Pete only dated Ariana for five months, because I felt that relationship ruled our lives for years.
- We Need to Talk About Your Nirvana Shirt
- You can’t out-shoot a teenager: how to play first-person shooters if you’re over 30 Reflexes start to decline in your 20s, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be competitive at first-person shooters any more. Keith Stuart shares some hard-won knowledge
- Finally, a video game that lets you play as Jesus Christ Try not to develop a God complex.
- NASA’s Overshadowed Moon Launch After a successful takeoff, a crewless capsule is on its way to the moon. Where’s the fanfare?
- Watch Michael Jackson’s THRILLER in 4K The seminal music video has been restored, and the results are astonishing.
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction … and she hosts the Rite Gud podcast
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, a writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
