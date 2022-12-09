The Nose investigates ‘She Said’ and ‘Bone Valley’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

She Said is a feature film adaptation of the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and it follows their New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. It is directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Its $2.2 million domestic opening is among the worst ever for a movie showing in more than 2,000 theaters.

And: Bone Valley is a true crime podcast that covers the 1987 murder of 18-year-old Michelle Schofield. Her husband, Leo, who has always proclaimed his innocence, was convicted for the murder and sentenced to life in prison. Recently, another man has given a detailed confession to the murder, but Leo remains incarcerated. Bone Valley is hosted by investigative journalist Gilbert King, the author of Devil in the Grove, which won the Pulitzer Prize.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.