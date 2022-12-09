The Nose investigates ‘She Said’ and ‘Bone Valley’
She Said is a feature film adaptation of the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and it follows their New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. It is directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Its $2.2 million domestic opening is among the worst ever for a movie showing in more than 2,000 theaters.
And: Bone Valley is a true crime podcast that covers the 1987 murder of 18-year-old Michelle Schofield. Her husband, Leo, who has always proclaimed his innocence, was convicted for the murder and sentenced to life in prison. Recently, another man has given a detailed confession to the murder, but Leo remains incarcerated. Bone Valley is hosted by investigative journalist Gilbert King, the author of Devil in the Grove, which won the Pulitzer Prize.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Bob McGrath, Original, Longtime Resident of ‘Sesame Street,’ Dies at 90 He performed on ‘Sing Along With Mitch’ and was a teenage idol in Japan before spending 46 years on the iconic kids TV program.
- Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Star, Dies at 71
- Keke Palmer: I Have Sex, and Now I’m Pregnant!!! Big Reveal On ‘SNL’
- ‘Goblin mode’: new Oxford word of the year speaks to the times
- We’re Out of Movie Stars. Whose Fault Is That? There are fewer films now that allow an actor to grow a persona and a Tom Cruise level of stardom. It’s a crisis, and the movies know it.
- Best Comedy of 2022 Stand-up specials like “Rothaniel” pushed boundaries this year, and Netflix’s financial setbacks could mean that its dominance in comedy is slowing.
- BuzzFeed to Cut 12 Percent of Workforce Amid “Audience Shift to Vertical Video,” CEO Says The layoffs are expected to cost $8 million to $12 million in restructuring charges, the company said in an SEC filing.
- The College Essay Is Dead Nobody is prepared for how AI will transform academia.
- The Grinchiest Cities in the U.S. (2022)
- The Goonies House Is on the Market
- ‘Stomp’ to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-Broadway The award-winning show’s North American and European tours will continue to run after the January closure.
- Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses
- Every “chronically online” conversation is the same At what point does discourse become punishment?
- Why A Hard Reboot Is Probably The Best Choice For The New DC Movie Universe
GUESTS:
- Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.