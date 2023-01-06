The Nose looks at ‘White Noise’ and ‘The Recruit’
This week’s Nose is like a shapeless, growing thing, a dark, black, breathing thing of smoke.
White Noise is a movie adaptation of the landmark 1985 Don DeLillo novel written and directed by Noah Baumbach. It stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle, and Driver is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Netflix calls the movie, “At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic.”
And: The Recruit is an eight-episode espionage adventure/comedy/drama/thriller thing series on Netflix. It is created by Alexi Hawley, and Doug Liman directs its first two episodes. Noah Centineo stars as a new CIA lawyer who finds himself caught up in more actual international intrigue than he’s prepared for.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Henry Grossman, Photographer of Celebrities and Beatles, Dies at 86 He was best known for his formal portraits of prominent politicians and entertainers. Less famously, he took thousands of candid shots of John, Paul, George and Ringo.
- Novelist Appears to Announce She’s Alive 2 Years After Faking Suicide: ‘Let the Fun Begin’ “I debated on how to do this a million times,” Susan Meachen recently wrote on her Facebook page.
- The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time From Sinatra to SZA, from R&B to salsa to alt-rock
- ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Babylon’ Have Broken People’s Brains It’s time to log off, folks
- Sleazeballs are hot again Matty Healy, for when you’re ready to graduate from Harry Styles.
- More Networks Are Pulling Shows From Streaming — And This Trend Couldn’t Be More Dangerous
- ‘Office Space’ Inspired Engineer’s Theft Scheme, Police Say The authorities said a software engineer in Washington State stole more than $300,000 from his employer and named the scheme after the 1999 workplace comedy.
- Secret Meetings, Tequila and Black Adam vs. Superman: How Dwayne Johnson’s Bid for DC Power Flamed Out
- Martin Scorsese: The ‘Clouds Lifted’ for Cinema’s Future When I Saw ‘TÁR’ Scorsese praised Todd Field’s “high-wire act” before bestowing upon him the Best Picture prize at Wednesday night’s New York Film Critics Circle awards.
- The Best Movie Posters of 2022
GUESTS:
- Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the chief communications officer at Buzz Engine
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
