The Nose looks at ‘White Noise’ and ‘The Recruit’

This week’s Nose is like a shapeless, growing thing, a dark, black, breathing thing of smoke.

White Noise is a movie adaptation of the landmark 1985 Don DeLillo novel written and directed by Noah Baumbach. It stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle, and Driver is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Netflix calls the movie, “At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic.”

And: The Recruit is an eight-episode espionage adventure/comedy/drama/thriller thing series on Netflix. It is created by Alexi Hawley, and Doug Liman directs its first two episodes. Noah Centineo stars as a new CIA lawyer who finds himself caught up in more actual international intrigue than he’s prepared for.

Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

