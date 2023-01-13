The Nose looks at ‘Decision to Leave’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Decision to Leave (헤어질 결심) is the eleventh feature film directed by Park Chan-wook. It deftly threads the police procedural, neo-noir, mystery, and, maybe, romance genres together. Decision to Leave was nominated for Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards, and it’s shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast

Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

