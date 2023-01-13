The Nose looks at ‘Decision to Leave’ and more
Decision to Leave (헤어질 결심) is the eleventh feature film directed by Park Chan-wook. It deftly threads the police procedural, neo-noir, mystery, and, maybe, romance genres together. Decision to Leave was nominated for Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards, and it’s shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.
- Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Chapter in Rock History, Dies at 78 His playing with the Yardbirds and as leader of his own bands brought a sense of adventure to their groundbreaking recordings.
- Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization
- The Winners and Losers of the 2023 Golden Globes Hollywood’s most tumultuous award show returned to television and offered a surprising number of pleasing moments—even if the play-off music almost stopped them from happening
- I’m the Prince from ‘Two Princes,’ and I have also written a tell-all
- The World of Crackers Has Lost a Giant Rest in power.
- In the age of anti-police sentiment, why do we still love detective stories so much? Despite increased distrust in policing, films about detective work have only become more popular, achieving both financial and critical acclaim.
- This Device Will Not Let You LOL Unless You Mean It When you type “LOL” in a message to your friends, do you really laugh out loud? This device will hold you accountable.
- Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ in Peril Amid Ballooning Budget, Crew Exodus The filmmaker is halfway through the movie in Atlanta, with one source describing the set as “absolute madness.”
- Spielberg, ‘Top Gun’ feted by National Board of Review
- People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She’s Japanese In An Interview “Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i’m trying to channel in this dark, cruel world.”
- Women Were Better Represented in Hollywood During the Silent Film Era, AFI Study Reports
- Games Rule: Sports events account for all but six of the top 100 telecasts of 2022
- People Are Revealing The Beloved Celebrities They Actually Can’t Stand, And While Some Hurt My Heart, Others Are Spot-On
- Why Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski Should Be Nominated For Best Director
- I Ranked 133 Celeb’s Bathrooms From Best To Worst, And I’m Honestly SHOCKED By How Many Are Ugly And Dysfunctional Money can’t buy you class, but it CAN help celebrities buy some truly horrific looking bathrooms 🤑🚽
- Matilda’s Trunchbull Is Still Evolving How Roald Dahl’s last great character went from misogynistic caricature to drag showstopper to Emma Thompson.
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
