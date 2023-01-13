© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Decision to Leave’ and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Park Hae-il and Tang Wei pictured in Park Chan-wook’s Golden Globe-nominated ‘Decision to Leave.’
CJ ENM Co., Ltd
Park Hae-il and Tang Wei in Park Chan-wook’s Golden Globe-nominated ‘Decision to Leave.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Decision to Leave (헤어질 결심) is the eleventh feature film directed by Park Chan-wook. It deftly threads the police procedural, neo-noir, mystery, and, maybe, romance genres together. Decision to Leave was nominated for Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards, and it’s shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Some other possible topics include:

GUESTS:

  • James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmoviesSouth Koreapolicehistory
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content