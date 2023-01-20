The artful todger: The Nose looks at ‘Spare’ and the present Prince Harry moment
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose has no prince autopilot button that you can press and it just takes you away.
The English-language edition of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex’s Spare reportedly sold 1.43 million copies on the day it was published and 3.2 million copies in its first week. It is now the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever published.
And then there’s Harry & Meghan, the six-part docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Its December debut was the biggest ever for a Netflix documentary, with a total of 81.6 million hours watched, amounting to more than 28 million households, over its first four days, according to Netflix.
And there’s the 60 Minutes interview and the Late Show interview and the ITV interview and all their attendant outsized audience numbers.
This week’s Nose looks at the present Prince Harry moment.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81
- Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell Movie Star, Dies at 95
- Brian Tufano, British Cinematographer Known For Trainspotting And Billy Elliot, Has Died At 83
- Alec Baldwin Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Killing A gun that Mr. Baldwin was rehearsing with went off, killing the film’s cinematographer. The armorer responsible for weapons on set also faces manslaughter charges.
- Wikipedia’s Redesign Is Barely Noticeable. That’s the Point.
- A decade on, the ‘This is fine’ creator wants to put the famous dog to rest
- This Film Does Not Exist
- Paramount+ Pivots ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Marketing to Remove Wounds From Jeremy Renner’s Face “It’s good of the network,” co-creator Hugh Dillon says, adding: “Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy" following his snowplow accident.
- Channing Tatum Is Back for Magic Mike’s Last Dance And ready to talk about life, love, and learning to be a feminist.
- ‘The SNL of Sabermetrics’: How a group of message-board misfits changed baseball
- “Hater” doesn’t have to be a dirty word Meet the influencers who won’t “let people enjoy things.”
- Sunrise Is The Only Best Picture Oscar Winner The Academy Doesn’t Recognize
- The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
- ‘Night Court’ Is NBC’s Best Comedy Debut in Five Years The update of the 1980s sitcom also has the best 18–49 rating this season for any network entertainment show without an NFL lead-in.
- In the fight against slowing growth, Netflix and its rivals are all in this together
- Sexbots Are Liking People’s Instagram Stories And It’s Getting Weird Now “them IG sex bots was there when you weren’t”
GUESTS:
- Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.