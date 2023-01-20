The artful todger: The Nose looks at ‘Spare’ and the present Prince Harry moment

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The English-language edition of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex’s Spare reportedly sold 1.43 million copies on the day it was published and 3.2 million copies in its first week. It is now the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever published.

And then there’s Harry & Meghan, the six-part docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Its December debut was the biggest ever for a Netflix documentary, with a total of 81.6 million hours watched, amounting to more than 28 million households, over its first four days, according to Netflix.

And there’s the 60 Minutes interview and the Late Show interview and the ITV interview and all their attendant outsized audience numbers.

This week’s Nose looks at the present Prince Harry moment.

GUESTS:



Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.