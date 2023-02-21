Anger, politics, death: Revisiting ‘The Iliad’ through a modern lens
Homer’s The Iliad is a literary classic.
This hour, we look at some of the many ways the epic applies to life today, in our understanding of plague, death, politics, and anger.
We look at the value of returning to the story over and over again and how it can be used as a framework for other stories.
GUESTS:
- Emily Katz Anhalt: Professor of classical languages and literature at Sarah Lawrence College and the author of Embattled: How Ancient Greek Myths Empower Us To Resist Tyranny and Enraged: Why Violent Times Need Ancient Greek Myths
- Joel Christensen: Professor of classical studies and senior associate dean for faculty affairs at Brandeis University and the author of The Many-Minded Man: The Odyssey, Psychology, and the Therapy of Epic
- Maya Deane: Author of Wrath Goddess Sing
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 13, 2022.