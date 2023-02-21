Anger, politics, death: Revisiting ‘The Iliad’ through a modern lens

Homer’s The Iliad is a literary classic.

This hour, we look at some of the many ways the epic applies to life today, in our understanding of plague, death, politics, and anger.

We look at the value of returning to the story over and over again and how it can be used as a framework for other stories.

GUESTS:



The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 13, 2022.