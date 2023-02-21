© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Anger, politics, death: Revisiting ‘The Iliad’ through a modern lens

By Lily Tyson
Published February 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Illustration to the Iliad by John Michael Rysbrack (1694–1770). Battles, literary themes, religious and mythological subjects, the Trojan war (94C - 94H). Watercolor and gouache with pen and brown ink on medium, slightly textured, cream-laid paper.
Sepia Times/Universal Images
/
Getty Images
Watercolor illustration to ‘The Iliad’ by John Michael Rysbrack.

Homer’s The Iliad is a literary classic.

This hour, we look at some of the many ways the epic applies to life today, in our understanding of plague, death, politics, and anger.

We look at the value of returning to the story over and over again and how it can be used as a framework for other stories.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 13, 2022.

