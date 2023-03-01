© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The state of COVID, three years into the pandemic

By Lily Tyson
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Al Bello
/
Getty
Olivia Grant (R) hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a homemade clothes line during Memorial Day Weekend on May 24, 2020 in Wantagh, New York. It is the first time they have had contact of any kind since the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdown started in late February.

We’re now three years into the COVID-19 pandemic. This hour we look back at the past few years, and how we attempt to make sense of them. We’ll talk with the co-director of a COVID-19 oral history project, and an author who’s included the pandemic in her latest novel. Plus, we’ll get an update on the state of the virus.

GUESTS: 

  • Dr. Saskia Popescu: Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, and an Assistant Professor in the Biodefense Program within the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University 
  • Ryan Hagen: Lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Columbia University, and Co-Director of the New York City COVID-19 Oral History Memory and Narrative Archive 
  • Weike Wang: An author whose latest novel is Joan Is Okay 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
