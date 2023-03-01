The state of COVID, three years into the pandemic

We’re now three years into the COVID-19 pandemic. This hour we look back at the past few years, and how we attempt to make sense of them. We’ll talk with the co-director of a COVID-19 oral history project, and an author who’s included the pandemic in her latest novel. Plus, we’ll get an update on the state of the virus.

Dr. Saskia Popescu: Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, and an Assistant Professor in the Biodefense Program within the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University

Ryan Hagen: Lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Columbia University, and Co-Director of the New York City COVID-19 Oral History Memory and Narrative Archive

Weike Wang: An author whose latest novel is Joan Is Okay

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.