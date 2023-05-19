© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3000-x-3000-SERIES-LEVEL.CMS.2 copy.jpg
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘It’s OK with me’: The Nose rewatches ‘The Long Goodbye’ at 50

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Sterling Hayden as Roger Wade and Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe in Robert Altman’s ‘The Long Goodbye.’
MGM
/
Kino Lorber
Sterling Hayden as Roger Wade and Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe in Robert Altman’s ‘The Long Goodbye.’

This week’s Nose got a couple other cans, ya know, and came back and switched the labels and the cans around.

The Long Goodbye is a satirical neo-noir mystery feature film adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s 1953 novel. It is the eighth feature directed by Robert Altman and the second-to-last screenplay by the science fiction writer Leigh Brackett (who also wrote The Empire Strikes Back and the 1946 version of The Big Sleep, among others). It stars Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe in 1970s Los Angeles. This year is The Long Goodbye’s 50th anniversary.

Plus: A look at the value and the art of rewatching and rewatchability.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast
  • Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
  • Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmovieshistoryCalifornia
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content
  • End of the Road Sign
    The art of the ending
    Lily Tyson
    This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show we look at the art of the ending, wonder what makes a satisfying ending in literature and TV and music, and ponder how we know it’s time to let a thing come to an end.
  • Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca in ‘Bupkis.’
    The Nose looks at ‘Liz’ Holmes and ‘Bupkis’
    Jonathan McNicol
    This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, The Nose looks at The New York Times’ profile of Elizabeth Holmes and Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series, ‘Bupkis.’
  • A rabbit going down a rabbit hole.
    Let’s go down a rabbit hole about rabbit holes
    Lily Tyson
    This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we talk about the feeling of going down the rabbit hole on the internet, how Lewis Carroll invented such a powerful metaphor for the digital world, and, of course, real rabbit holes.