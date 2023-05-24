Remembering Martin Amis

The writer and public intellectual Martin Amis died May 19. He was 73.

Amis broke into the literary scene in the 1970s, and by the time his London trilogy — Money, London Fields, and The Information — came out in the 1980s and 1990s, people had started to think of him as “the author” and “the standard for authorhood.”

This hour, an appreciation of Martin Amis and a look back at his 2018 appearance on this show.

GUESTS:



Martin Amis: The author of 15 novels, two short story collections, a memoir, and seven books of nonfiction

The author of 15 novels, two short story collections, a memoir, and seven books of nonfiction Dan Kois: An editor and writer at Slate and cohost of the podcast The Martin Chronicles; his most recent book is the novel Vintage Contemporaries

