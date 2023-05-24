© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Remembering Martin Amis

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: English writer Martin Amis poses at home on September 25, 1987 in London, England.
Ulf Andersen
/
Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Martin Amis poses at his home in London on September 25, 1987.

The writer and public intellectual Martin Amis died May 19. He was 73.

Amis broke into the literary scene in the 1970s, and by the time his London trilogy — Money, London Fields, and The Information — came out in the 1980s and 1990s, people had started to think of him as the author” and “the standard for authorhood.”

This hour, an appreciation of Martin Amis and a look back at his 2018 appearance on this show.

GUESTS:

  • Martin Amis: The author of 15 novels, two short story collections, a memoir, and seven books of nonfiction
  • Dan Kois: An editor and writer at Slate and cohost of the podcast The Martin Chronicles; his most recent book is the novel Vintage Contemporaries

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired in a different form March 8, 2018.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
