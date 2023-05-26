The Nose looks at the Supreme Court, Andy Warhol, Prince, and ‘Jury Duty’

For this week’s Nose, the straightness is the difficulty of the lack of a bend.

Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled against the Andy Warhol Foundation, saying that Warhol could not use a photographer’s portrait of Prince as the basis of his own image of Prince. In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan writes that the ruling, “will impede new art and music and literature. It will thwart the expression of new ideas and the attainment of new knowledge. It will make our world poorer.”

And: Jury Duty is “a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror.” The catch is that that one particular juror doesn’t know that everyone else involved is an actor, and the whole trial is fake. Eight half-hour (!) episodes of Jury Duty are available to stream on Amazon FreeVee.

GUESTS:



Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.