The Nose looks at ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Colin is off this week, so we decided to do a Nose without him — and a Nose all about stuff Colin doesn’t care about: video games and things video games-adjacent. Comedian Shawn Murray guest hosts.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing movie of 2023, the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever made, and the third-highest-grossing animated movie of all-time. None of that, of course, means it’s particularly good.

And: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Wild is the 20th entry in the main Legend of Zelda series of video games dating back to 1986. It is the second Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch, and a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom came out last month and reportedly sold 10 million copies in its first three days of release. It’s the fastest-selling Nintendo game in the Americas — ever. Oh, and it’s already showing up in discussions of the greatest video games ever made.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Shawn Murray contributed to this show.