The Nose looks at ‘The Binge Purge’ and ‘Turn Every Page’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose thinks that a semicolon is worth fighting a civil war about.

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb is a 2022 documentary directed by Lizzie Gottlieb. We decided late Monday or early Tuesday — kind of randomly, to be honest — that we wanted to talk about this movie this week. And then Robert Gottlieb died on Wednesday. The Nose feels vaguely, cosmically responsible. On the other hand, we’re glad we get to talk about Gottlieb at length this hour.

And: “The Binge Purge” is a nearly 6,000-word New York magazine feature on TV’s broken streaming model and what the hell Hollywood can possibly do about it. The Nose has thoughts.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Illeana Douglas: The Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show

The Official Movie Star of Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek” Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.