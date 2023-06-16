The Nose looks at ‘The Binge Purge’ and ‘Turn Every Page’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose thinks that a semicolon is worth fighting a civil war about.
Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb is a 2022 documentary directed by Lizzie Gottlieb. We decided late Monday or early Tuesday — kind of randomly, to be honest — that we wanted to talk about this movie this week. And then Robert Gottlieb died on Wednesday. The Nose feels vaguely, cosmically responsible. On the other hand, we’re glad we get to talk about Gottlieb at length this hour.
And: “The Binge Purge” is a nearly 6,000-word New York magazine feature on TV’s broken streaming model and what the hell Hollywood can possibly do about it. The Nose has thoughts.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Cormac McCarthy, Novelist of a Darker America, Is Dead at 89 “All the Pretty Horses,” “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” were among his acclaimed books that explore a bleak world of violence and outsiders.
- Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actress Turned Politician, Dies at 87 She walked away from a successful acting career to enter the British Parliament, before returning to the stage as the title character in an acclaimed “King Lear.”
- Treat Williams, Actor Known for ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood,’ Dies at 71 His many other roles included a detective turned informant in “Prince of the City.” He was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont.
- Pat Sajak, host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ says 41st season will be his last
- 10 of the Most Valuable Cassette Tapes From the ‘80s and ‘90s
- The Startling Intimacy of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Even addressing a stadium of seventy thousand people, the singer seems to be speaking directly to you, confessing something urgent.
- Paul McCartney Used AI to Purify John Lennon’s Voice on Upcoming ‘Last Beatles Record’: AI ‘Is Kind of Scary, but Exciting Because It’s the Future’
- This alien ocean is the first known to have all elements crucial for life The subsurface waters on an icy moon of Saturn appear to contain the ingredients needed for ‘habitability’
GUESTS:
- Illeana Douglas: The Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show
- Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
- Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
