‘You can be anything’: A look at Barbie and ‘Barbie’

According to Mattel, more than a billion Barbie dolls have been sold since they launched the toy in 1959. Barbie and Ken are said to be the two most popular dolls in the world. It would be hard to overstate the influence — for better and worse — that the Barbie toy line has had on our culture.

And, you may have heard, there’s a movie. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is just the 53rd movie to gross $1 billion at the box office, and it’s still the No. 1 movie in the country, nearly a month after its release.

So it’s not like Barbie’s influence is waning.

This hour, a look at our relationship with Barbie (and Ken), the history of Barbie and the woman who invented her, and, yes, the new movie Barbie.

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, Josh Nilaya, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired June 30, 2017; May 21, 2019; and July 28, 2023, in a different form.