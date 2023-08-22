Exploring the myth and metaphor of Cassandra and the price of foresight
You’ve likely heard the Greek myth of Cassandra, a woman given the gift of prophecy who was cursed never to be believed.
This hour, a look at the Cassandra story and its relevance today, including some real-life Cassandras, like the diplomat who tried to stop World War II and the public health official who tried to warn us about the COVID-19 pandemic.
GUESTS:
- Joel Christensen: Professor of classical studies at Brandeis University; his newest book is The Many-Minded Man: The Odyssey, Psychology, and the Therapy of Epic
- Charity Dean: CEO, founder, and chairman of the Public Health Company
- Steve Kemper: Author of Our Man in Tokyo: An American Ambassador and the Countdown to Pearl Harbor
- Amanda Rees: Historian of science at the University of York and the author of Human
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 25, 2023.