The Colin McEnroe Show

Exploring the myth and metaphor of Cassandra and the price of foresight

By Lily Tyson
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
19th Century Greek Vase Illustration of Cassandra with Apollo and Minerva (Photo by © Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Historical Picture Archive / Corbis via Getty Images
/
Corbis Historical
.

You’ve likely heard the Greek myth of Cassandra, a woman given the gift of prophecy who was cursed never to be believed.

This hour, a look at the Cassandra story and its relevance today, including some real-life Cassandras, like the diplomat who tried to stop World War II and the public health official who tried to warn us about the COVID-19 pandemic.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 25, 2023.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
