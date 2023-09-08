A look at ‘Strike Force Five’ and the value of physical media, plus endorsements

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The Nose is off. In its place, a look at the No. 1 podcast in America, Strike Force Five, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver as a way to pay the late night writing staffs during the strikes.

Plus: New Yorker film critic Richard Brody joins us to extol the virtues of owning movies on physical media.

And finally: endorsements, Nose or no.

During this little period of Noselessness, we’ve decided at least to entertain ideas around doing the show differently. And we want your input! If you’re familiar with The Nose, and you have a couple minutes, please take our survey. You might even win a life-alteringly great prize! (It’s a coffee mug. You might win a coffee mug.)

GUESTS:



Richard Brody: The movies editor for Goings On About Town at The New Yorker

The movies editor for Goings On About Town at Megan Fitzgerald: Senior project manager at Connecticut Public

Senior project manager at Connecticut Public Sabrina Herrera: Community engagement and social media editor at Connecticut Public

Community engagement and social media editor at Connecticut Public Jennifer LaRue: A writer, editor, and publicist and a contributing producer for The Colin McEnroe Show

A writer, editor, and publicist and a contributing producer for Cat Pastor: Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public

Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public Julia Pistell: A writer and comedian, a founding member of Sea Tea Improv, and a contributing producer for The Colin McEnroe Show

A writer and comedian, a founding member of Sea Tea Improv, and a contributing producer for Nicholas Quah: The podcast critic for New York Magazine and Vulture , where he writes the weekly newsletter 1.5× Speed

The podcast critic for and , where he writes the weekly newsletter Catie Talarski: Senior director of storytelling and radio programming at Connecticut Public

Senior director of storytelling and radio programming at Connecticut Public Chion Wolf: The host of Audacious on Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.