© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Osculate me, you fool! A brief history of romantic kissing

By Jennifer LaRue
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
The Kiss by Gustav Klimt (Austrian, 1862 - 1918); oil on canvas, 1907 - 8. From the Osterreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna.
GraphicaArtis
/
Getty Images
The Kiss by Gustav Klimt (Austrian, 1862 - 1918); oil on canvas, 1907 - 8. From the Osterreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna.

This hour, Colin and his guests look at why humans touch others with their lips (and often their tongues!). Join us as we overthink the simple act of kissing.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue