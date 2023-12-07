Go with your gut: All about the gut-brain connection

This show's all about guts! How are our guts and our brains connected? How much of our emotional lives come from our stomachs? And how, across history, did our digestive systems become such pivotal parts of our identity?

Diego Bohórquez: Gut-brain neuroscientist

Elsa Richardson: Historian of health and medicine and the author of the forthcoming book, "Rumbles: A Curious History of the Gut"

Julie Balsamo: Gut health dietician

Colin McEnroe, Lateshia Peters, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

