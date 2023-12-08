The Nose looks at ‘May December’ and ‘John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

May December is the 10th film directed by Todd Haynes and his fifth collaboration with Julianne Moore. It stars Natalie Portman, Moore, and Charles Melton, and it’s loosely based on Mary Kay Letourneau.

And: John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial is a three-part docuseries. It is directed by Rob Coldstream and Nick Holt and narrated by Kiefer Sutherland. John Lennon was murdered 43 years ago, on December 8, 1980.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

