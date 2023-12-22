The Nose looks at Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Maestro is the second film produced, written, and directed by Bradley Cooper. Netflix calls it a “love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.” It stars Carey Mulligan as Felicia and Cooper as Leonard Bernstein. Maestro is nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Picture, Drama and Best Director, Motion Picture.

Plus: A brief look at the year in classical music.

Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School

Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

