© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at the current Hard-Boiled Women in Cold Climates phenomenon

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in Issa López’ ‘True Detective: Night Country.’
Michele K. Short
/
HBO
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in Issa López’ ‘True Detective: Night Country.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in Alaska in True Detective: Night Country. Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh and Richa Moorjani in Minnesota in the recent, fifth season of Fargo. Emma Corrin and Brit Marling in Iceland in A Murder at the End of the World.

There’s something going on with all these TV mysteries set in the frozen, frigid North with all these neo noiry North Country female leads.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at what Colin’s taken to calling the current Hard-Boiled Women in Cold Climates phenomenon.

GUESTS:

  • Melanie McFarland: Senior culture critic at Salon
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Kat Rosenfield: A novelist, a columnist for UnHerd, and the co-host of the Feminine Chaos podcast; her most recent novel is You Must Remember This

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content