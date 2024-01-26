The Nose looks at the current Hard-Boiled Women in Cold Climates phenomenon

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in Alaska in True Detective: Night Country. Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh and Richa Moorjani in Minnesota in the recent, fifth season of Fargo. Emma Corrin and Brit Marling in Iceland in A Murder at the End of the World.

There’s something going on with all these TV mysteries set in the frozen, frigid North with all these neo noiry North Country female leads.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at what Colin’s taken to calling the current Hard-Boiled Women in Cold Climates phenomenon.

Melanie McFarland: Senior culture critic at Salon

Senior culture critic at Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast Kat Rosenfield: A novelist, a columnist for UnHerd, and the co-host of the Feminine Chaos podcast; her most recent novel is You Must Remember This

