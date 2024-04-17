© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Where does the idea of the tortured poet come from?

By Lily Tyson
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
William Butler Yeats, c. 1933
Library of Congress
William Butler Yeats, c. 1933

Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, comes out Friday. So this hour, we are taking a look at the idea of the actual tortured poet. We talk about where the idea of tortured poets came from, learn about the nature of creativity, and hear from a poet about where their inspiration comes from.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show.
