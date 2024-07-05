© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 5, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in George Miller’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in George Miller’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’

A Quiet Place: Day One is the third movie in the A Quiet Place film series. It is a prequel to the first film, A Quiet Place. It’s written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (who wrote and directed Pig), and it stars Lupita Nyong’o. Dijon Hounsou reprises his role from A Quiet Place Part II, which hasn’t happened yet, as of Day One.

And: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth movie in the Mad Max film series. It is a prequel to and spinoff from Mad Max: Fury Road, and it is written by George Miller and Nico Lathouris and directed by Miller. Furiosa is an origin story for Charlize Theron’s Fury Road character, Furiosa, here played by Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy.

GUESTS:

  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
