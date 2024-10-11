© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Playwright Jeffrey Lieber on truth, lies, memory and ‘Fever Dreams’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jeffrey Lieber in Connecticut Public's Studio Five in Hartford on October 11, 2024.
1 of 3  — October 11, 2024 - Jeffrey Lieber
Jeffrey Lieber on Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on October 11, 2024.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Jeffrey Lieber and Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on October 11, 2024.
2 of 3  — October 11, 2024 - Jeffrey Lieber
Jeffrey Lieber and Colin on Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on October 11, 2024.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Tim DeKay and Doug Savant on the set of Jeffrey Lieber's 'Fever Dreams' at TheaterWorks Hartford.
3 of 3  — feverdreams.jpg
Tim DeKay and Doug Savant in Jeffrey Lieber’s ‘Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction)’ at TheaterWorks Hartford.
Mike Marques

Jeffrey Lieber was one of the Emmy-nominated creators of the TV series Lost.

He has been a showrunner on series like NCIS: New Orleans and Charmed and the new reboot of Matlock starring Kathy Bates.

And his play Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) is currently running at TheaterWorks Hartford.

This hour, screenwriter, television producer, and playwright Jeffrey Lieber joins us in studio.

GUEST:

  • Jeffrey Lieber: A screenwriter, showrunner, and playwright

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol