Playwright Jeffrey Lieber on truth, lies, memory and ‘Fever Dreams’

Jeffrey Lieber was one of the Emmy-nominated creators of the TV series Lost.

He has been a showrunner on series like NCIS: New Orleans and Charmed and the new reboot of Matlock starring Kathy Bates.

And his play Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction) is currently running at TheaterWorks Hartford.

This hour, screenwriter, television producer, and playwright Jeffrey Lieber joins us in studio.

Jeffrey Lieber: A screenwriter, showrunner, and playwright

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.