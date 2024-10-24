The year in horror, 2024

It’s our annual Halloween special, a look at the year in horror!

We delve into the economic- and artistic wherewithal of the genre surrounded by a larger Hollywood in flux, with particular looks at breakouts like Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs, Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3, and maybe the most divisive movie of the year, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.

Plus, for its 25th anniversary, an appreciation of The Sixth Sense and the long shadow its twist ending still seems to cast over the career of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

GUESTS:



Miriam Balanescu: A culture writer and editor

A culture writer and editor Tim Grierson: Senior U.S. critic for Screen Daily , the author of This Is How You Make a Movie , and co-host of the Grierson & Leitch podcast

Senior U.S. critic for , the author of , and co-host of the podcast Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too Christian Zilko: Staff editor at IndieWire

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.