The Nose helps you get through this last weekend before Election Day

Four days left. Four (4!) days until Election Day. We’re feeling the stress, the anxiety. And we’re guessing you are too.

In one of our show meetings, we got to talking about the benefits of, uh, smoothing out your brain a bit in times like these.

So this hour, we gather a number of folks you know from The Nose and talk about ways to quiet your mind over these last few days, bits of culture you can consume — from The Great British Bake Off to Love Is Blind, from horror movies to Jane Austen to giving fantasy football a try — to get your brain a break over the weekend.

Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children's

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.