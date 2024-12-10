From can openers to ricers, a look at what’s in our kitchens

What’s in your kitchen? With a plethora of kitchen tools available to us today, the contents of our kitchen drawers varies. But a recent survey has shed light on some trends in kitchen tool ownership.

This hour, a look at that data and the history and evolution of kitchen tools and gadgets. Plus, examples of creative kitchen tools throughout history.

GUESTS:



Megan Elias: Historian and director of the Food Studies Program and associate professor at Boston University

Historian and director of the Food Studies Program and associate professor at Boston University David Montgomery: Senior data journalist at YouGov and a history podcaster

Senior data journalist at YouGov and a history podcaster Corinne Mynatt: Author of Tools for Food: The Objects That Influence How and What We Eat

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 11, 2023.

