'I once had a dentist named Dr. Fillmore': Stories of nominative determinism

There’s a theory that people are drawn to work that fits their name. This hour, an exploration of nominative determinism. Plus, a look at the different ways your name impacts your life.

GUESTS:



David Bird: Emeritus professor of wildlife biology and director of the Avian Science and Conservation Centre of McGill University

Brett Pelham: Professor of psychology at Montgomery College

Tess Terrible: Senior producer of Where We Live on Connecticut Public

Laura Wattenberg: Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard, and the creator of Namerology

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 16, 2023.