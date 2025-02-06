© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

'I once had a dentist named Dr. Fillmore': Stories of nominative determinism

By Lily Tyson
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Illustration of multiple "Hello my name is" sticker name tags with various examples of nominative determinism like; C. Striker, Snakecatcher, and Mason, Construction and Dennis, Dentist.
Eda Uzunlar
/
Connecticut Public

There’s a theory that people are drawn to work that fits their name. This hour, an exploration of nominative determinism. Plus, a look at the different ways your name impacts your life.

GUESTS:

  • David Bird: Emeritus professor of wildlife biology and director of the Avian Science and Conservation Centre of McGill University
  • Brett Pelham: Professor of psychology at Montgomery College
  • Tess Terrible: Senior producer of Where We Live on Connecticut Public
  • Laura Wattenberg: Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard, and the creator of Namerology

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 16, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
