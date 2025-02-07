The Nose looks at ‘Sing Sing’ and ‘American Primeval’

Sing Sing is a theater and prison drama directed by Greg Kwedar and written by Clint Bentley and Kwedar from a story by Bentley, Kwedar, Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield. It is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Colman Domingo and Best Adapted Screenplay.

And: American Primeval is a Netflix limited series written and created by Mark L. Smith and directed by Peter Berg. It’s set in 1857 during the Utah War, and it stars Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Jai Courtney, Shea Whigham, and more.

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Taneisha Duggan : Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.