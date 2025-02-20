© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

One man’s bureaucracy is another’s “deep state”

By Lily Tyson
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:35 PM EST
Storm clouds hang above the U.S. Capitol Building after a heavy thunderstorm on July 26, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Trump and his new administration have been dismantling the U.S. government's administrative state, what they call the "deep state." This hour, we take a look at what government bureaucrats do, the impact of Trump's actions, and how the reality of the administrative state differs from the rhetoric surrounding it.

Plus, we'll hear from the longtime congressional staffer who popularized the term "deep state" about how it's being used. And, a look at cultural depictions of the bureaucracy.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
