The Nose looks at ‘I’m Still Here’ and the dearth of old movies on Netflix

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) is a Brazilian, Portuguese-language political biographical drama based on the memoir by Marcelo Rubens Paiva. At this year’s Oscars, it won the Academy Award for Best International Feature, and it was the first Brazilian movie ever nominated for Best Picture.

And: A Hollywood Reporter piece worries that the recency bias in Netflix’s catalog — in which the oldest movie would currently appear to be 1957’s An Affair to Remember — is making us “cinema-illiterate.”

GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.