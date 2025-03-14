© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘I’m Still Here’ and the dearth of old movies on Netflix

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
The cast of Walter Salles’ ‘I’m Still Here.’
Alile Onawale
/
Sony Pictures Classics
The cast of Walter Salles’ ‘I’m Still Here.’

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) is a Brazilian, Portuguese-language political biographical drama based on the memoir by Marcelo Rubens Paiva. At this year’s Oscars, it won the Academy Award for Best International Feature, and it was the first Brazilian movie ever nominated for Best Picture.

And: A Hollywood Reporter piece worries that the recency bias in Netflix’s catalog — in which the oldest movie would currently appear to be 1957’s An Affair to Remember — is making us “cinema-illiterate.”

GUESTS:

  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
