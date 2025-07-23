‘Sing, O muse!’ A look at muses and how we evoke them

Dating back to Homer and Hesiod, artists have been calling on muses for inspiration. This hour, we look at the mythology of the muses, real-life muses, and what they can all teach us about creativity.

GUESTS:



Alison Habens: Novelist, essayist, playwright, poet, and lecturer and Programme Lead at the University of Portsmouth

Novelist, essayist, playwright, poet, and lecturer and Programme Lead at the University of Portsmouth Francine Prose: Author of many books, including The Lives of the Muses: Nine Women and the Artists They Inspired . She is also Distinguished Writer in Residence at Bard College

Author of many books, including . She is also Distinguished Writer in Residence at Bard College Brendan O'Connell: American painter

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

