'Tis a show about castles, me Lord

They're in the books we read, the shows we watch, and the art we hang on our walls. They conjure notions of might, magic, romance, and more. Castles, perhaps as much as any other architectural structure in history, define the landscape of our fantasy and imagination.

But is our imagination an accurate lens through which to view these fortresses of ol'? And why, after hundreds of years, does our culture's fascination with these structures seem to be on the rise? This hour, we speak with experts and enthusiasts about the reality and mystique of castles.

GUESTS:



Marc Morris: Medieval historian and author of books including Castles: Their History and Evolution in Medieval Britain

Medieval historian and author of books including Victor Lodato: Playwright, poet, and novelist whose books include Edgar and Lucy

Playwright, poet, and novelist whose books include Edward Town: Assistant Curator of Paintings and Sculpture at the Yale Center for British Art

Assistant Curator of Paintings and Sculpture at the Yale Center for British Art Brent Bruns II: - Star of the hit National Geographic reality TV show "Doomsday Castle"

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 18, 2017.