The Colin McEnroe Show

'Tis a show about castles, me Lord

By Josh Nilaya
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
They're in the books we read, the shows we watch, and the art we hang on our walls. They conjure notions of might, magic, romance, and more. Castles, perhaps as much as any other architectural structure in history, define the landscape of our fantasy and imagination.

But is our imagination an accurate lens through which to view these fortresses of ol'? And why, after hundreds of years, does our culture's fascination with these structures seem to be on the rise? This hour, we speak with experts and enthusiasts about the reality and mystique of castles.

GUESTS:

  • Marc Morris: Medieval historian and author of books including Castles: Their History and Evolution in Medieval Britain
  • Victor Lodato: Playwright, poet, and novelist whose books include Edgar and Lucy
  • Edward Town: Assistant Curator of Paintings and Sculpture at the Yale Center for British Art
  • Brent Bruns II: - Star of the hit National Geographic reality TV show "Doomsday Castle"

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 18, 2017.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Josh Nilaya
Josh was a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and was a producer for The Colin McEnroe Show until 2020.
