The Colin McEnroe Show

From spiritual to practical: We could learn a lot from modern (and Sixteenth-century!) nuns

By Lily Tyson
Published November 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
St Teresa of Avila writing with inspiration from the Holy Spirit, 16th century, by an unknown Spanish artist.
De Agostini
/
Getty Images
St Teresa of Avila writing with inspiration from the Holy Spirit, 16th century, by an unknown Spanish artist.

What's it like being a nun in 2025? Sister Monica Clare joins us to explain her path to the Community of St. John Baptist and why she is sharing her story on TikTok and in a new memoir.

Plus, scholars Ana Garriga and Carmen Urbita explore the lessons about friendship, money, work, and more that we can learn from Sixteenth-century nuns in their podcast and their new book. They join us to explain that "anything you are going through right now has probably already happened to a nun living several hundred years ago.”

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for <i>The Colin McEnroe Show</i>. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts '<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-barney">Generation Barney</a>' and '<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-gilmore-girls">Generation Gilmore Girls</a>.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a>
