One year after Dobbs decision, abortion access in Connecticut and beyond

This month marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, we’ve seen states across the country roll back abortion access. But here in Connecticut, the opposite has been true.

From protections for providers to a “safe harbor fund,” lawmakers have proposed different ways to expand abortion access in the state this year. This hour, we’ll get the latest on that and how Connecticut compares to other states. Plus, we get a preview of the final day of this legislative session.

GUESTS:



Deb Risisky: Professor of Public Health and Undergraduate Coordinator, Southern Connecticut State University

Professor of Public Health and Undergraduate Coordinator, Southern Connecticut State University Christine Stuart: Editor in Chief, CT News Junkie

Editor in Chief, CT News Junkie Sarah McCammon : National Correspondent, NPR

: National Correspondent, NPR John Craven: Political Reporter, News 12 Connecticut

Political Reporter, News 12 Connecticut Chris Polansky: Reporter, Connecticut Public

