One year after Dobbs decision, abortion access in Connecticut and beyond

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court on May 03, 2022, in response to a leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. “The Supreme Court is not impartial anymore,” said Merritt, “It seems like our justice system has been preyed upon.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court on May 03, 2022, in response to a leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. "The Supreme Court is not impartial anymore," said Merritt, "It seems like our justice system has been preyed upon."

This month marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, we’ve seen states across the country roll back abortion access. But here in Connecticut, the opposite has been true.

From protections for providers to a “safe harbor fund,” lawmakers have proposed different ways to expand abortion access in the state this year. This hour, we’ll get the latest on that and how Connecticut compares to other states. Plus, we get a preview of the final day of this legislative session.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
