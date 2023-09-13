© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

From Bridgeport to Hartford: A Primary Day Palooza!

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
A supporter of Bridgeport's incumbent mayor Joe Ganim attends a watch party after polls closed on primary day, Sept. 12, 2023. Ganim declared victory as late night absentee ballots rolled in.
Tuesday was Primary Day in Connecticut!

From Bridgeport to Hartford, some of the state's major cities effectively determined who would be their municipality’s next leader.

This hour, we tell you who won, who lost, and why it matters. Plus, a great panel of guests will dig into some hyperlocal races and tell us what they might mean for the state at-large.

GUESTS:

  • Thomas Breen: Managing editor, New Haven Independent
  • Kate Seltzer: Howard Center for Investigative Reporting Fellow, Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project
  • Eddy Martinez: Breaking news reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Kay Perkins: Reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Dan Haar: Senior editor and columnist, CTInsider.com
  • Susan Raff: Chief Capitol reporter, WFSB
  • Jonathan Wharton: Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
