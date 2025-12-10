Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics

Trad wives, short for “traditional wives,” are taking social media by storm.

Clips of women, dressing up in 1950s-style dresses, homesteading and making food from scratch, are receiving a lot of likes and lots of criticism on the web.

This hour, we peek behind the apron and ask: What does social media's trad wife phenomenon tell us about politics today?

Guests:



Jessica Grose, opinion writer, The New York Times

Carrie Baker, professor of the Study of Women & Gender, Smith College

Micah English, fifth year Ph.D. candidate, Yale University

