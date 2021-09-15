© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Congressman Jim Himes; Local Political Primary Results

Published September 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
gettyimages-1061945936.jpg
Getty Images
Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes

This hour, efforts to get people out of Afghanistan continue, after the Taliban takeover.

You’ll hear from Southwestern Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes about what his office is doing to help, and on his thoughts about the American withdrawal. What should happen next in the country now ruled by a fundamentalist Islamic militia?

...And we’ll look at the results of yesterday’s top local political primaries in Connecticut with Professor Jonathan Wharton.

We want to hear from you.

Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
