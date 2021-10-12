© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Indigenizing Connecticut curriculum

Published October 12, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT
1 of 1

Native American studies is a new requirement for Connecticut schools, with resources being prepared in time for the 2023-2024 school year. What kind of guidance will teachers get?

Plus, with the launch of Land Grab CT, we look at UConn’s status as a land-grant institution, and the links to the expropriation of Indigenous lands.

  • Chris Newell - Director of Education, Akomawt Educational Initiative; Citizen of Passamaquoddy Tribe
  • endawnis Spears - Director of Programming and Outreach, Akomawt Educational Initiative; Citizen of Navajo Nation
  • Steve Armstrong - Social Studies Advisor, Connecticut Dept. of Education
  • Sage Phillips - Student Coordinator, UConn Native American Cultural Programs: Member of the Penobscot Nation
  • Luisa Fernanda Arietta - Researcher, Greenhouse Studios at UConn
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
