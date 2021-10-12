Indigenizing Connecticut curriculum
1 of 1
Native American studies is a new requirement for Connecticut schools, with resources being prepared in time for the 2023-2024 school year. What kind of guidance will teachers get?
Plus, with the launch of Land Grab CT, we look at UConn’s status as a land-grant institution, and the links to the expropriation of Indigenous lands.
- Chris Newell - Director of Education, Akomawt Educational Initiative; Citizen of Passamaquoddy Tribe
- endawnis Spears - Director of Programming and Outreach, Akomawt Educational Initiative; Citizen of Navajo Nation
- Steve Armstrong - Social Studies Advisor, Connecticut Dept. of Education
- Sage Phillips - Student Coordinator, UConn Native American Cultural Programs: Member of the Penobscot Nation
- Luisa Fernanda Arietta - Researcher, Greenhouse Studios at UConn