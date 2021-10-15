© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How the global supply chain crisis is affecting Connecticut

Published October 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT
You’ve heard about the global supply chain crisis, from manufacturing snags abroad, to clogged ports on the West Coast and staffing shortages across the country. But how is that playing out in Connecticut?

While the crisis is not as acute at Connecticut’s ports, there are some strong signals of supply chain issues in the local retail industry, along with staffing shortages. Hear from the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association and local business owners.

  • Lori Hershman - Owner, Evan's, Jesse's and Jordie's Toy Shoppes
  • Tim Phelan - President, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association
  • Scott Preston - Owner, Preston Market
  • Fred Carstensen - UConn Finance Professor; Director at Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis at UConn
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
