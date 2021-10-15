How the global supply chain crisis is affecting Connecticut
You’ve heard about the global supply chain crisis, from manufacturing snags abroad, to clogged ports on the West Coast and staffing shortages across the country. But how is that playing out in Connecticut?
While the crisis is not as acute at Connecticut’s ports, there are some strong signals of supply chain issues in the local retail industry, along with staffing shortages. Hear from the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association and local business owners.
- Lori Hershman - Owner, Evan's, Jesse's and Jordie's Toy Shoppes
- Tim Phelan - President, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association
- Scott Preston - Owner, Preston Market
- Fred Carstensen - UConn Finance Professor; Director at Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis at UConn