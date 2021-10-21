© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The Stamford mayoral race heats up as big names throw their support behind State Rep. Caroline Simmons

Published October 21, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
Image from iOS.jpg

Harvard grad and Yale School of Medicine policy advisor Caroline Simmons, State Representative for the 144th District since 2014, has won an endorsement from fellow Democrats Gov. Ned Lamont and former President Barack Obama for her candidacy as mayor of Stamford, one of the wealthiest and fastest growing cities in Connecticut.

The Greenwich native is up against baseball legend Bobby Valentine, 71, who’s running unaffiliated.

Former Homeland Secretary Janet Napolitano, former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers, and Speaker of the House Matt Ritter are a few high profile donors to Simmons’ campaign, which has raised $503,122 to date.

So what’s at stake?

The unemployment rate at Stamford is at 6.2%, and the city’s labor force contracted by 4,096, from 68,698 to 64,698 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period the prior year.

Also, mold in schools, housing affordability, and urban planning as the city continues to grow.

GUESTS: 

  • Rep. Caroline Simmons: Democratic Mayoral Candidate, Stamford. Co-Chair, Commerce Committee; Member, Committee on Human Services, and Member, Higher Education and Employment advancement Committee, Connecticut General Assembly. Senior Specialist, Policy Innovation and Impact, Yale School of Medicine.
  • Brianna Gurciullo - Politics Reporter, Stamford Advocate
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil