The Stamford mayoral race heats up as big names throw their support behind State Rep. Caroline Simmons

Harvard grad and Yale School of Medicine policy advisor Caroline Simmons, State Representative for the 144th District since 2014, has won an endorsement from fellow Democrats Gov. Ned Lamont and former President Barack Obama for her candidacy as mayor of Stamford, one of the wealthiest and fastest growing cities in Connecticut.

The Greenwich native is up against baseball legend Bobby Valentine, 71, who’s running unaffiliated.

Former Homeland Secretary Janet Napolitano, former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers, and Speaker of the House Matt Ritter are a few high profile donors to Simmons’ campaign, which has raised $503,122 to date.

So what’s at stake?

The unemployment rate at Stamford is at 6.2%, and the city’s labor force contracted by 4,096, from 68,698 to 64,698 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period the prior year.

Also, mold in schools, housing affordability, and urban planning as the city continues to grow.

GUESTS:

