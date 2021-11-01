Describe the pandemic in six words
Today, we talk to Larry Smith, the founder of “six word memoirs” and hear about his new book “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good Year.” It features six word memoirs from students, teachers and parents navigating the pandemic.
And later, we hear from Dr. Ulysses Shawdee Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare to answer all your questions about COVID-19 and vaccinating children.
Connecticut health officials say the COVID 19 vaccine for children 5-11 could be available starting November 4.
Is your child getting the vaccine?
GUESTS:
- Larry Smith - Founder and Editor of Six Word Memoirs
- Rachel Lloyd - English teacher in English department Suffield Academy
- Dr. Ulysses Shawdee Wu - Assistant Director of Infectious Diseases, Chief Epidemiologist and Chief Antimicrobial Steward at Hartford Healthcare
- Maggie Johndrow - Financial Advisor & Partner at Johndrow Wealth Management in Farmington