Describe the pandemic in six words

How would you describe the pandemic in just six words?

Today, we talk to Larry Smith, the founder of “six word memoirs” and hear about his new book “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good Year.” It features six word memoirs from students, teachers and parents navigating the pandemic.

And later, we hear from Dr. Ulysses Shawdee Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare to answer all your questions about COVID-19 and vaccinating children.

Connecticut health officials say the COVID 19 vaccine for children 5-11 could be available starting November 4.

Is your child getting the vaccine?

GUESTS:

